'Say Their Names' balloon release memorializes Macon-Bibb's 2021 homicide victims

MACON, Ga. — “Today, we want to focus on the name. We want to focus on the person. We want to focus on the families that have been affected by these senseless murders,” said Pastor Belvin Ware.

Ware led people in prayer Saturday as they gathered to remember the lives lost to violence in 2021.

The ‘Say Their Names’ balloon release happened in Macon’s Tattnall Square Park. The white balloons had the name of each homicide or murder victim from the last year written on them.

Event coordinator Carl Meyers says the event also had another purpose.

“Today is January 1, of course, but today is a declaration of peace that me and my friend, Derek James, came together with for the city of Macon due to all of the homicides the previous year. We wanted to declare a day of peace just to start the year off in positivity and also to remember the ones lost from last year,” he said.

The event recognized the more than 50 victims of violent crimes in Macon-Bibb County in 2021.