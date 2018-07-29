Look for a few showers and storms again tonight, but a cold front moves in tomorrow. While it may not have "cold" air with it, it will be dropping the humidity down for a few days. We return back to normal for the weekend with rain chances back up to 30 percent and highs near 90 degrees.

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance, mainly south and east. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

