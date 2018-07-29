We have one more day with high rain chances before we return to our typical summertime weather for the weekend. This morning we will have scattered showers drifting through. Then for the afternoon we do have a storm chance. Not anticipating the big issues we had yesterday but still can't rule out a strong storm or two. For the weekend we trend drier and hotter and we're back to normal for next week.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Lows near 70.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Storms possible. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Lows near 70.

Thursday... Mostly sunny. Storms possible. Highs near 90.

