We'll stay in this warm, muggy, and wet pattern for the remainder of the week. Each day gives us the opportunity to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Today... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Friday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows near 70.

© 2018 WMAZ