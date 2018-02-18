We'll stay in this warm, muggy, and wet pattern for the remainder of the week. Each day gives us the opportunity to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Today... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.
Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Thursday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Friday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.
Friday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Sunday...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.
Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Monday...Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.
Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows near 70.