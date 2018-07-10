Scattered showers possible through tonight and the overnight hours tonight. Lows will be several degrees warmer, heading into the upper 50s under cloudy skies.

Tuesday is when we will have a risk for strong and severe thunderstorms. Even though the best conditions for severe weather will be located to our northwest, we will still have some risk locally. The Storm Prediction Center has included areas north of Macon in a Slight Risk (Category 2 of 5) for severe storms. Damaging winds looks to be our main threat, but isolated tornadoes cannot completely be ruled out, especially in our northern counties.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday... Cloudy. Showers and storms possible. Some storms may be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows near 60.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

