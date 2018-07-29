Our rain chances are on the rise as we head into the weekend. All eyes are on the forecast for tonight, and unfortunately we'll be dealing with some scattered showers and storms for late this afternoon and this evening. Still don't think it's a washout, but I would have rain gear ready for any games tonight. For the weekend scattered showers and storms continue with highs falling in to the upper 80s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

