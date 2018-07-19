Storm chances increase today. Main threats will be locally heavy rain, strong winds, and frequent lightning. We could see a more organized threat for strong and severe storms Friday night into Saturday as storms to our north sweep into the Southeast. The timing and intensity is still questionable this far out, but not a bad idea to be weather aware as we approach the weekend.

Today... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly sunny. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Severe storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows near 70.

Monday...Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

