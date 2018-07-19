After an active weekend of weather we have more scattered storms in the forecast to start the work week. Along with the rain chance will see afternoon temperatures a touch below average. We start to see a pattern switch as we head towards late week though with lower rain chances and highs returning to the 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers/ storms possible. Lows near 70.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

© 2018 WMAZ