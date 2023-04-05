Scene 13: Kevin Love from the Beach Boys talks about his legacy

"Fun, fun, fun" and "Surfin "USA" are just a couple of their songs. The Beach Boys are back on tour - proving they're here to stay.

MACON, Ga. — This group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "Fun, Fun, Fun" and "Surfin' USA" are just a couple of their songs.

Its the Beach Boys! They are back on tour - proving they're here to stay.

Mike Love is one of the original founders of the 5 member boy group. They've performed from coast to coast, and the newly re-formed band is coming to Macon.

They will be performing on May 18th at the Macon City Auditorium.

"We've just been very blessed to have a tremendous live career for many years," says Love.

Since the groups formation in the 1960s, the band has gone through many ups and downs, including the selling of their music publishing rights decades ago.

"That was my uncle who did the publishing, and he was not very kind to his sons and myself. That was one of the negative things that has happened, but it was overturned by court proceedings which I unfortunately had to do," says Love.

The group that's sold over 100 million records worldwide now consists of some new faces, including Mike's son Christian Love, Bruce Johnston, and others to let the good vibrations continue on.

"People come up to me and tell me how much our music has meant to them and that in itself is a beautiful legacy," says Love.

If you want to hear the tunes that make up his legacy right here in Macon, you buy tickets to the show on May 18th here.