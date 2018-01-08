The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

FRIDAY

Macon Bacon Doubleheader / Last Game of the Season

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Luther Williams Field, 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr, Macon

Cost: $15

First Friday

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: FREE

T. Hardy Morris and Parker Gispert from the Wigs Concert

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St, Macon

Cost: $10

Disney Trivia and Cosplay

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar, 566 Cherry St, Macon

Cost: FREE

SATURDAY

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer Concert

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Big House, 2321 Vineville Ave, Macon

Cost: FREE

