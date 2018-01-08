The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
FRIDAY
Macon Bacon Doubleheader / Last Game of the Season
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Luther Williams Field, 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr, Macon
Cost: $15
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: FREE
T. Hardy Morris and Parker Gispert from the Wigs Concert
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St, Macon
Cost: $10
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar, 566 Cherry St, Macon
Cost: FREE
SATURDAY
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer Concert
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Big House, 2321 Vineville Ave, Macon
Cost: FREE
