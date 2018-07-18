The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

Drink and Ink

When: Saturday, July 21st @ 3PM

Where: 567 Center for Renewal, 456 1st St, Macon

Cost: $25

Widow Pills and Nomenclature Concert

When: Saturday, July 21st @ 8PM

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 2nd St, Macon

Cost: $10

American Music Celebration Event

When: Saturday, July 21st @ 7PM

Where: Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave, Forsyth

Cost: $20

Bad Boy Rock-a-thon

When: Saturday, July 21st @ 7:15PM

Where: Macon City Auditorium, 415 1st St, Macon

Cost: $43

Middle GA Indie Book Festival

When: Saturday, July 21st @ 4-8PM

Where: Between Friends Coffee Shop, 1080 Hwy 96, Warner Robins

Cost: FREE!

© 2018 WMAZ