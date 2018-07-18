The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
When: Saturday, July 21st @ 3PM
Where: 567 Center for Renewal, 456 1st St, Macon
Cost: $25
Widow Pills and Nomenclature Concert
When: Saturday, July 21st @ 8PM
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 2nd St, Macon
Cost: $10
American Music Celebration Event
When: Saturday, July 21st @ 7PM
Where: Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave, Forsyth
Cost: $20
When: Saturday, July 21st @ 7:15PM
Where: Macon City Auditorium, 415 1st St, Macon
Cost: $43
When: Saturday, July 21st @ 4-8PM
Where: Between Friends Coffee Shop, 1080 Hwy 96, Warner Robins
Cost: FREE!
© 2018 WMAZ