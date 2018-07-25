The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

Friday, July 27

Bragg Jam Friday

When: Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: $25 Friday only / $55 for the weekend

Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions: Full Moon Float

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amerson River Park at 2551 N Pierce Dr.

Cost: $60 per person, per kayak

Saturday, July 28

July Open Air Market

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: FREE

Bragg Jam Saturday

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: $35 Saturday only / $55 for the weekend

Sunday, July 29

Jazz in the Courtyard

When: 7 p.m.

The Douglass Theatre at 355 MLK Jr Blvd, 7 p.m.

Cost: FREE

