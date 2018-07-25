The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
Friday, July 27
When: Starts at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: $25 Friday only / $55 for the weekend
Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions: Full Moon Float
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Amerson River Park at 2551 N Pierce Dr.
Cost: $60 per person, per kayak
Saturday, July 28
When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: FREE
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: $35 Saturday only / $55 for the weekend
Sunday, July 29
When: 7 p.m.
The Douglass Theatre at 355 MLK Jr Blvd, 7 p.m.
Cost: FREE
© 2018 WMAZ