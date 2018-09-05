The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
30th Anniversary of Copperhead Road Concert
When: Friday, May 11th @ 8PM
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St, Macon
Cost: $30-45
When: Friday, May 11th @ 6:30-8:30PM and Saturday, March 12th @ 11AM-3PM
Where: Friday, Central City Park, 115 Willie Smokie Glover Dr, Macon
Saturday, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St, Macon
Cost: N/A
When: Friday, May 11th @ 10PM - 2AM
Where: Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St, Macon
Cost: $5
Jenny Don't and the Spurs Concert
When: Saturday, May 12th @ 11PM
Where: Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St, Macon
Cost: $10
Mother's Day Second Sunday with Molly Stevens
When: Sunday, May 13th @ 6PM
Where: Coleman Hill, Downtown Macon
Cost: FREE!