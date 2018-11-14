The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

Macon Pops: The Songs of James Bond Concert

When: Friday, November 16th @ 7:30PM

Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St, Macon

Cost: $25-35

Pets for Vets

When: Saturday, November 17th @ 10AM-2PM

Where: VECTR Center, 1001 S. Armed Forces Blvd, Warner Robins

Cost: FREE!!!

Skydog Music Festival

When: Sunday, November 18th @ 12-5PM

Where: Central City Park, 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr, Macon

Cost: donation list located on website

Mercer Final Home Game vs. Furman

When: Saturday, November 17th @ 3PM

Where: Five Star Stadium, 1501 Mercer University Dr, Macon

Cost: $8-20

College Football Night with the Macon Mayhem

When: Saturday, November 17th @ 7:35PM

Where: Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Dr, Macon

Cost: $12-22

