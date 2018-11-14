The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
Macon Pops: The Songs of James Bond Concert
When: Friday, November 16th @ 7:30PM
Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St, Macon
Cost: $25-35
When: Saturday, November 17th @ 10AM-2PM
Where: VECTR Center, 1001 S. Armed Forces Blvd, Warner Robins
Cost: FREE!!!
When: Sunday, November 18th @ 12-5PM
Where: Central City Park, 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr, Macon
Cost: donation list located on website
Mercer Final Home Game vs. Furman
When: Saturday, November 17th @ 3PM
Where: Five Star Stadium, 1501 Mercer University Dr, Macon
Cost: $8-20
College Football Night with the Macon Mayhem
When: Saturday, November 17th @ 7:35PM
Where: Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Dr, Macon
Cost: $12-22