The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

First Friday Downtown Macon

When: Friday, November 2nd @ 5PM-2AM

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: FREE!!!

Amici Macon / Reformation Brewery party w/ African Americana

When: Friday, November 2nd @ 8-11PM

Where: Amici Macon, 1510 Mercer University Dr, Macon

Cost: FREE!!!

Historic Macon Foundation Flea Market

When: Friday, November 2nd @ 6-9PM / Saturday, November 3rd @ 8-3PM / Sunday, November 4th @ 1-5PM

Where: 357 Oglethrope St, Macon (next to Macon Beer Company)

Cost: Friday, $25-30 and Saturday and Sunday - FREE!!!

Abbey Road Live White Album 50th Anniversary Show

When: Saturday, November 3rd @ 8-11PM

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St, Macon

Cost: $12

Mercer vs. ETSU Homecoming Football Game

When: Saturday, November 3rd @ 3PM

Where: Five Star Stadium, 1501 Mercer University Dr, Macon

Cost: $8-20

