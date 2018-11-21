The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top three things happening in Central Georgia.

Black Friday at Travis Jean Emporium

When: Friday, November 23 at 10 a.m.

Where: Travis Jean Emporium, 522 Cherry St, Macon

Cost: FREE

----

Christmas Macon Open Air Market

When: Saturday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Bearfoot Tavern, 468 Second St, Macon

Cost: FREE

----

Macon Mayhem vs. Birmingham Bull Hockey Game

When: Saturday, November 24 at 7:35 p.m.

Where: Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Dr, Macon

Cost: $12-22

