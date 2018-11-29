The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
Main Street Macon Christmas Lights Extravaganza
When: Friday, November 30th @ 6PM (continues through beginning of January)
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: FREE!!!
When: Saturday, December 1st @ 8AM-10PM
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: FREE!!!
Reboot 2-Year Anniversary Party
When: Saturday, December 1st @ 6PM
Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar, 566 Cherry St, Macon
Cost: FREE!!!
Main Street Macon Christmas Parade
When: Sunday, December 2nd @ 4-6PM
Where: Poplar and Cherry St, Downtown Macon
Cost: FREE!!!
Ace of Gray 3rd Annual Elf Extravaganza
When: Sunday, December 2nd @ 12PM
Where: Ace of Gray, 243 West Clinton St, Gray
Cost: FREE!!!