The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

Main Street Macon Christmas Lights Extravaganza

When: Friday, November 30th @ 6PM (continues through beginning of January)

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: FREE!!!

Shop Small in Downtown Macon

When: Saturday, December 1st @ 8AM-10PM

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: FREE!!!

Reboot 2-Year Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, December 1st @ 6PM

Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar, 566 Cherry St, Macon

Cost: FREE!!!

Main Street Macon Christmas Parade

When: Sunday, December 2nd @ 4-6PM

Where: Poplar and Cherry St, Downtown Macon

Cost: FREE!!!

Ace of Gray 3rd Annual Elf Extravaganza

When: Sunday, December 2nd @ 12PM

Where: Ace of Gray, 243 West Clinton St, Gray

Cost: FREE!!!

