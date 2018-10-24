The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

Ocmulgee Brewpub and Middle GA Paranormal Investigations Ghost Tour

When: Friday, October 26th @ 7-9PM

Where: 484 Second St, Macon

Cost: FREE!

Nickelodeon Night with The Macon Mayhem

When: Saturday, October 27th @ 7:35PM

Where: Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Dr, Macon

Cost: $12-22

Spirits in October: Till Death Do Us Part

When: October 26th & 27th: 6-8:30PM and October 28th: 4-6:30PM

Where: Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Dr, Macon

Cost: $15

Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires Concert

When: Friday, October 26th @ 9:30PM

Where: The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St, Macon

Cost: $10

Dia Los Muertos Fall Festival

When: Friday, October 26th @ 6-10PM

Where: Central City Park, 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr, Macon

Cost: FREE!

