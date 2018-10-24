The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
Ocmulgee Brewpub and Middle GA Paranormal Investigations Ghost Tour
When: Friday, October 26th @ 7-9PM
Where: 484 Second St, Macon
Cost: FREE!
Nickelodeon Night with The Macon Mayhem
When: Saturday, October 27th @ 7:35PM
Where: Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Dr, Macon
Cost: $12-22
Spirits in October: Till Death Do Us Part
When: October 26th & 27th: 6-8:30PM and October 28th: 4-6:30PM
Where: Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Dr, Macon
Cost: $15
Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires Concert
When: Friday, October 26th @ 9:30PM
Where: The Creek Stage at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St, Macon
Cost: $10
When: Friday, October 26th @ 6-10PM
Where: Central City Park, 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr, Macon
Cost: FREE!