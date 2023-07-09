Scene13: 2nd annual King of Soul Festival coming to Macon this weekend

An annual event back in Macon for another year after starting last year

MACON, Ga. — Otis Redding is still known for his soulful sound and, decades after his death is known as the 'King of Soul.' Redding's grandson Justin Andrews says his family is setting the stage for The King of Soul Festival, which will help pay for The Otis Redding Center of the Arts.

"We've always figured we need some major fundraiser throughout the year for our center up the street, of course," explained Andrews.

What better place to hold the fest than the same place Otis grew up?

"Of course, right here in Macon with amazing artists, amazing acts and an amazing weekend all together," says Andrews.

Jackson Griffith is one of those acts. He is a camp counselor with the Otis Music Camp. Griffith is looking forward to the new Center of the Arts, expected to open in 2024.

"Previously, we had to work with other facilities around here like Mercer. Being able to do stuff on our own terms makes us more agile and able to do more," says Griffith.

With music and uplifting the upcoming generation at the forefront, they'll have several acts perform. They're also honoring songwriter and producer Jermaine Dupri.

Otis Redding III passed from cancer this year. He won't be here this year to help with the festival, so the family started the Otis Redding III philanthropy award.

The community can stand by "The Dock of the Bay" singer Otis Redding, his family, legacy and all the new things they're bringing to Macon.

Tickets are still available now.