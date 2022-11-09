Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend

It's Friday Eve! It's time to bring in the weekend and add some of these top Macon events to your itinerary.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Friday:

Macon

- The Grand Opera House is holding a film Screening of The Color Purple on Friday at 7p.m. The film covers the experiences of Celie (Whoopie Goldberg) who is a black woman growing up in southern Georgia where she is subjected to bigotry and hardship.

The film will screen at the Grand before the musical movie adaptation filmed in downtown Macon premiers next year.

Tickets are $5 each, and you can buy them here.

- Just in time for fall! The 567 Center for Renewal is partnering with Macon 365 and Downtown Macon to host a ceramic Pumpkin Jar workshop. The workshop is Friday from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., and will be at the 567 Center.

The shop costs $40, which includes all the supplies, and a glazing session during a Clay Studio Night session.

Its for ages 10 and up, and the pumpkins wont be glazed during the workshop, but will be glazed later at a Clay Studio session in October.

Saturday:

Macon

- Barks & Brews is celebrating its one year anniversary this Saturday, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

There will be a BBQ food truck, live music by Luke Martin, and balloons and bubbles!

Plenty of dog treats will also be available, and there will even be some limited edition Barks & Brews ones starting at 5:30 p.m.

- 'Rhythm & Rhyme' is coming to the Douglass Theatre on Saturday, starting at 4 p.m., with another show at 7 p.m.

The show features R & B legend Tony Terry, who will be joined by special guest Kofibmusic. Gospel artist Stephanie Caldwell will also be performing, along with Comedian Terrell Brown.

Tickets are $35, and VIP Tickets are $50 (they include seating in the first 3 rows, and pictures with the cast).

- 'Treasure Maps: Macon' will be happening Saturday at 7 p.m., and will feature a collection of 10 Macon storytellers.

The screening will be at the Elaine Lucas Center, and doors open at 6 p.m.

The project is a partnership between the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, L’Arche Atlanta, and StoryMuse, and will feature the Macon storytellers in a collection of short films that showcase independent living, love, health, family, community volunteerism, and even a newfound career in stand-up comedy.

The event is free, and you can sign up here.

Warner Robins

- The Fine Art Society of Warner Robins will be hosting an Art Show titled "Officially Inside Out" from 5-9 p.m.

The event presents the work of artist Ver'neen Hill, and featured artist Raina Greene.

Several breathtaking pieces will be on display, each with unique meaning and purpose.

It is a free event, and there will be live music as well!

Sunday:

Macon

- Feeling Creative? StartUp Studios is having a Free Art Day on Sunday from 2:30 - 6:30 p.m.

You can choose to paint a canvas or wood slice, and the studio will provide all the supplies needed.