Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend

It's Friday Eve! It's time to bring in the weekend and add some of these top Macon events to your itinerary.

MACON, Ga. — Friday:

- The First Street Art & Wine Festival is this Friday from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m., beginning at Just Tap'd.

Art vendors, live music, wine tastings, food pairings and more will be there

There will also be a Corks and Canvas class at the 567 starting at 7pm, and class attendees get 25% off their wine at Just Tap'd that evening.

If youre interested, you can sign up here: https://occ.sn/fPDjP54K

The event continues into Saturday, and you can find a full list of activities offered on their Facebook page.

Saturday:

- Tribe is live on Broadway this Saturday at 8 p.m. if you want to hear some tunes!

The event is at the Grand Opera House, and features showtunes, lipsyncs, and more.

The show will feature your favorite Drag Entertainers, and will feature songs from Grease, Pippin, Cabaret, Chicago, Kinky Boots, Hamilton and more.

- September picnic in the park is happening on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4p.m.

This event is the last picnic in the park for 2022, so don't miss it!

You can bring your pop-up tents, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs and head to 150 Willie Smokie Glover Drive for a fun filled day.

- Are you up for some mischief? Dungeons & Daiquiris is hosting a Harry Potter themed murder mystery dinner on Saturday at 6 p.m.

$20 includes an entreé and a drink, and costumes are strongly encouraged!

Sunday:

- The Macon film festival is having a screening of "A Love Song" at 2 p.m. at the Douglass Theatre.