MACON, Ga. — One Bibb County commissioner mayoral candidate says it's time to stop sit-down dining at the city's bars and restaurants.

In a video he posted late Saturday night, Larry Schlesinger said he's asked city attorneys to draft a resolution for the full commission to consider this Tuesday.

Schlesinger said he and his wife have tried to support city restaurants since the virus crisis began, but last week's news of a positive COVID-19 case in Bibb County changed his thinking.

"We need to put the health and well-being of our families as our top priority," he said.

He said he hopes Macon restaurants can stay open to offer take-out and delivery service.

Schlesinger's statement came a few hours after county commission Seth Clark called for the county to close all non-essential businesses.

Seth Clark's news release also cited several Bibb County medical professionals and business owners calling for the closings.

Clark wrote that Macon-Bibb needs to take the same strong preventive action as Athens, Atlanta and Columbus.

"Citizens are still going to the mall, live music is still being played at bars and people are casually dining in restaurants," Clark wrote. "This has to stop. Issue the order."

According to Clark's release, one of the business owners who agreed with him is Society Garden owner Brad Evans.

Evans says his decision to close his restaurant and bar will likely cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"But it won't work if everyone doesn't do it. And everyone isn't doing it," Evans said.

On Friday, Mayor Robert Reichert said it was still OK for people to visit downtown businesses, they just shouldn't sit next to anybody they didn't know.

Evans said Reichert's comments "made my skin crawl."