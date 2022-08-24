School bus carrying high school softball team crashes in Houston County

No one was injured in the crash.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bush crash was reported on Tuesday night, involving the Northside High School softball team as they returned from a game.

The accident happened on I-75 In Dooley County near Pinehurst.

Georgia State Patrol said that troopers responded to the crash, and that 10 to 12 kids were on the bus.

They also said no injuries were reported.

Houston County Schools said that they are "proud of our bus driver and students who stayed calm, followed all emergency procedures, and arrived to school with no further incidents."

They also thanked law enforcement for responding quickly and ensuring the safety of everyone on board.