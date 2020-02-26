WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two school buses were involved in an accident Wednesday morning in Warner Robins.

Chief John Wagner with the Warner Robins Police Department says the accident happened on Madrid Street near Hines Drive.

He says kids were on the two buses, but there were no injuries.

13WMAZ has reached out to Houston County Schools for more information.

