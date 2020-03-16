MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story does not reflect Bibb County Schools' current closure. The video is from past coverage on March 13.

As school closures go into effect during the coronavirus pandemic, we're here to keep you updated.

Here are more closures and event cancellations.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Bibb County Schools: Closed indefinitely beginning March 17. They will be moving to online learning.

Closed indefinitely beginning March 17. They will be moving to online learning. Bleckley County Schools: Closed until April 13.

Closed until April 13. Crawford County Schools: Closed starting March 17 and will remain closed until after spring break.

Closed starting March 17 and will remain closed until after spring break. Dodge County Schools: Closed indefinitely starting March 17. Instruction will be carried out through worksheets, books, and digital learning. An emergency feeding program will provide breakfast and lunch starting March 18. They will announce locations on Facebook.

Closed indefinitely starting March 17. Instruction will be carried out through worksheets, books, and digital learning. An emergency feeding program will provide breakfast and lunch starting March 18. They will announce locations on Facebook. Dooly County Schools: Closed for students from March 16 - March 27. Spring break will follow the week after, and students will be expected to report back on April 6.

Closed for students from March 16 - March 27. Spring break will follow the week after, and students will be expected to report back on April 6. Dublin City Schools: Closed March 17 - March 27. Possible extensions will be evaluated then and every Friday until school resumes. Students will be participating in distance learning.

Closed March 17 - March 27. Possible extensions will be evaluated then and every Friday until school resumes. Students will be participating in distance learning. Hancock County Schools: Closed March 16 - March 20 to do a deep cleaning of buildings and facilities.

Closed March 16 - March 20 to do a deep cleaning of buildings and facilities. Houston County Schools: Closed to students and staff until further notice beginning March 16. They will still be offering breakfast and lunch.

Closed to students and staff until further notice beginning March 16. They will still be offering breakfast and lunch. Johnson County Schools: Closed from March 17 to April 10. They will be sending out more information about online learning.

Closed from March 17 to April 10. They will be sending out more information about online learning. Jones County Schools: Closed March 16 - March 20.

Closed March 16 - March 20. Laurens County Schools: Closed March 17 - March 27. They will be offering online learning and meals. Here is their full release.

Closed March 17 - March 27. They will be offering online learning and meals. Here is their full release. Monroe County Schools: Alternate learning days are scheduled March 16 - March 20. Students will be able to work from home. Here is more information on what that entails.

Alternate learning days are scheduled March 16 - March 20. Students will be able to work from home. Here is more information on what that entails. Peach County Schools: Closed until further notice starting March 17. Students will get instructional packets to take home. Meals for students will be available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Byron Middle and Peach County High.

Closed until further notice starting March 17. Students will get instructional packets to take home. Meals for students will be available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Byron Middle and Peach County High. Pulaski County Schools: Closed March 16 - March 20.

Closed March 16 - March 20. Putnam County Schools: Closed for students March 16 - March 20. Staff and teachers are still expected to report at 8 a.m.

Closed for students March 16 - March 20. Staff and teachers are still expected to report at 8 a.m. Taylor County Schools: Closed to students from March 16 - March 20. Staff are still asked to report.

Closed to students from March 16 - March 20. Staff are still asked to report. Telfair County Schools: Closed March 16 - March 27 for students and faculty.

Closed March 16 - March 27 for students and faculty. Treutlen County Schools: Closed March 17 - March 27 to staff and students.

Closed March 17 - March 27 to staff and students. Washington County Schools: Closed through March 17. Classes will resume March 18.

Closed through March 17. Classes will resume March 18. Wilcox County Schools: Closed starting March 17 until further notice.

Closed starting March 17 until further notice. Wilkinson County Schools: Closed March 17 - March 20. Staff will need to report Tuesday and Wednesday. They will determine the next week's schedule on Friday.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Brentwood School: Closed until April 10. All events are suspended from now until then.

Closed until April 10. All events are suspended from now until then. Central Fellowship Christian Academy: Closed indefinitely starting March 17.

Closed indefinitely starting March 17. Christ School of Warner Robins: Follows the Houston County Schools schedule, so they will be closed indefinitely.

Follows the Houston County Schools schedule, so they will be closed indefinitely. Cirrus Academy: Closed until April 6.

Closed until April 6. First Presbyterian Day School: Closed March 16 - March 20. Distance learning begins March 17.

Closed March 16 - March 20. Distance learning begins March 17. Fullington Academy: Closed March 17 - March 27.

Closed March 17 - March 27. GMC Prep School in Milledgeville: Closed starting March 17. Remote learning starts March 27.

Closed starting March 17. Remote learning starts March 27. John Hancock Academy: Closed March 17 - March 20. Alternate education will be in place. Students will receive packets on Monday.

Closed March 17 - March 20. Alternate education will be in place. Students will receive packets on Monday. St. Andrews Montessori School: Closed from March 16-27.

Closed from March 16-27. Stratford Academy: Closed March 17 to students; staff will still need to report. Closed for students and staff starting March 18 until further notice, and distance learning will be in effect.

Closed March 17 to students; staff will still need to report. Closed for students and staff starting March 18 until further notice, and distance learning will be in effect. Warner Robins Christian: Follows the Houston County Schools schedule, so they will be closed indefinitely.

UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES

University System of Georgia (UGA, Fort Valley State, Georgia College, Middle Georgia State University): Classes suspended for two weeks, starting March 16.

(UGA, Fort Valley State, Georgia College, Middle Georgia State University): Classes suspended for two weeks, starting March 16. Mercer University: Classes suspended until March 23, then virtual classes begin. Virtual classes will run until April 3.

Classes suspended until March 23, then virtual classes begin. Virtual classes will run until April 3. Wesleyan College: Extending spring break for residential and commuter students until March 22.

Extending spring break for residential and commuter students until March 22. Oconee Fall Line Technical College: Closing all campuses from March 13 - March 27. The school says an employee was exposed to COVID-19.

Closing all campuses from March 13 - March 27. The school says an employee was exposed to COVID-19. Central Georgia Tech: Transitioning to online learning until March 27. Spring break is still scheduled for March 30 - April 3.

Transitioning to online learning until March 27. Spring break is still scheduled for March 30 - April 3. Georgia Military College: In-person classes are suspended.Online learning for all 14 of GMC's college campuses and Corps of Cadets will be held March 16 - March 27.

