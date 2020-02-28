MACON, Ga. — A documentary called "Love them First" highlighting a school in Minneapolis shows how the school was able to deal with some issues that we see here at home, including youth violence. Not only do the issues connect Macon to the story, so does the school's namesake.

Lucy Craft Laney Elementary School is named after the woman who started the first school for black children in Augusta, Georgia. Lucy Laney grew up in Macon and several of her family members were at Thursday night's screening and panel discussion on the importance of education and loving students first.

"I've been re-inspired. I've learned so much watching this film tonight, man, and it reiterated what I already believe in anyway, to love them first," said Lieutenant Reginald Thomas.

"I think people should take away from not only the video itself, but the evening that we have a great deal of many many people in the community from diverse areas of the community, and because that I think we can get so many more people on board," said Craig Anderson.

About 100 people came out to the showing on Riverside Drive.

