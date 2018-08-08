A handgun -- owned by Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and loaned to a school district employee -- was stolen from the employee's car over the weekend.

The gun was part of Laurens County schools' program to protect the schools by arming some employees. The program got underway Aug. 1.

According to Dublin police, the gun was stolen three days later.

Dublin Police Lt. Stacey Sapp says it happened Saturday, Aug. 4 when two cars were stolen from a home in the 700-block of Stonewall Street in Dublin.

Sapp says one of those vehicles was a 2016 Ford Edge with a black 9mm Glock pistol inside that belonged to Elizabeth Bryan, who Sapp said works at East Laurens High School.

The gun was recovered Tuesday when Dublin Police were assisting the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with their search for a suspect.

Sapp says Desmond Hundley was wanted on financial transaction card fraud warrants and car-break ins.

Hundley was arrested at his home on West Garner Street, and officers allegedly found him with a firearm.

According to Sapp, Dublin investigators found that the gun was registered to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and was being used as part of the district's armed teachers program. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean also confirmed that to 13WMAZ.

13WMAZ reached out to Superintendent Dan Brigman for comment.

He said out of safety and confidentiality for his students and the armed teachers program that he couldn’t discuss anything, but he did confirm all guns are currently accounted for.

The school's policy says school employees who are armed as part of the program must either keep the guns on their person or keep them in a lockbox.

