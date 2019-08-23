PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — We’ve all been there and we know how tough school work can be, which is why a Peach County school is offering free tutoring over the weekend to bump up their students’ math scores.

Our first school of the week this 2019-20 school year is… Byron Middle.

Eighth grader Nathan Smith may not be able to explain why he struggles with math, but his mother Jennifer could tell from his report card.

“We noticed last year that his grades were slipping just a little bit, and Byron offered free tutoring on Saturdays that we took part of,” she said.

Seventh grade teacher Timothy Kilgore leads a team of math teachers who come in for four hours over the weekend to help students and their parents.

"You know [it] gives the kids and parents another opportunity to work, to spend the one-on-one time with teachers just to improve performance not only in the classroom, but on the Georgia Milestones test," Kilgore said.

"The curriculum is just a little bit different than it was when I was going to school and we were able to come in and the teachers took us to a separate room and showed us resources, different websites that we could go on to help our kids," Smith said.

30 middle schoolers signed up for the program, which started last November. Kilgore said most saw improvements on the Georgia Milestones test.

"Probably 80% of them improved their score," Kilgore said.

"I was at a C before, something like that and it got to a B," Nathan Smith said.

Kilgore says they'll start sessions back this October.

