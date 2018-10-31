A big round of applause goes to Central High School's theater program.

They've won the regional competition for their play "Little Shop of Horrors" musical, making them our School of the Week!

Their auditorium may be empty now, but soon their One-Act Ensemble will light up the stage.

Lead actor Jordan Ray says it'll be their first time performing at their school.

"I feel like we're going to put exactly what did at regionals, we're going to put in at home, and it's going to go just as well," Ray said.

Ray plays lead role Seymour. The first time he and his cast mates performed the musical in front of a crowd was at the regional competition, and they won.

"We were already all nervous, because it's different than rehearsing alone, and then in front of an entire crowd. Not only that, but this is an actual competition, so a very nerve-racking experience," Ray said.

The moment they won first place out of five high schools, Ray felt like it was all an act.

"it was kind of one of those moments, stereotypical just all holding hands just wondering who it actually was and to announce that it was us. There was an explosion of yells from us cause we were all astonished," Ray said.

Fine Arts Coordinator Michael Scott says Theater Director Cynthia Sams has already transformed the theater program in her first year at Central.

"When she got here, she knew she had the task on her hands to take the students to a plateau they hadn't seen or reached before," Scott said.

They're well on their way with a chance to win a state championship on November 10 at Upson-Lee High School.

You can catch their performance on November 2-3rd at 6:30 p.m. both nights in Central High School's auditorium.

Tickets are $7 for adults, and $5 for children. All proceeds go towards their trip to the state competition.

