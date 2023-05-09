School of the week: Dames Ferry Elementary School is 'out of this world'

Students at Dames Ferry Elementary are getting to speak with astronauts aboard The International Space Station.

GRAY, Georgia — From our own planet Earth to the sun, stars, and other planets, space provides plenty questions for students like Dames Ferry Elementary School 4th grader Colton Gordon.

"I guess space is infinite, see how far you can go," says Colton.

He and other students at the Jones County Elementary School are getting the opportunity to ask astronauts aboard the International Space Station questions to infinity and beyond.

A conference in Atlanta exposed Dames Ferry Elementary School teachers Christin White and Ashley Ivy to the possibility to work with NASA's STEM-engagement program. They found out about the chance for astronauts to answer their kids' questions, and knew they wanted to bring it to their students.

"Ms. White and I got together to create a proposal for NASA. Then we sent it in and they reviewed it among all the applicants that had submitted," says Ivy.

"We were kind of advised that it was competitive and it may not happen. When we were selected in January we were literally over the moon no pun intended," says White.

Bringing STEM learning to new heights.

"You're talking to an astronauts, something many people don't get to do in their whole lifetime," explained Colton.

Colton will finally get an answer to his question.

"How do you move your hands with those thick heavy gloves in outer space?," asked Colton.