East Laurens Primary second graders have green thumbs.

Many mornings they go out and pick from a garden they planted themselves.

Peyton Loera comes with a lot of energy every time he gets to go outside.

"They started out as little sprouts and we planted them and now they're really big," he exclaimed.

Terry Litke teaches the class and says before kids might not have taken a liking to things like broccoli but now that's changed.

"They have bought into it and when I say bought in they've embraced it and made it a part of their lives now, she said. They're out there asking for more lettuce wraps and salads and trying new things with it."

The kids also get to harvest their crop and then bring it in for a snack.

"This is cool," Peyton said. "And when we ate it last time it tasted really good."

The school hopes to expand their gardens to include younger children down the road.

