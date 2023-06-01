School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School

This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of several students.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off.

This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students.

"I had to do some research to fully get into agriculture the theme," says 8th grader Fatima Lopez at Fort Valley Middle School.

Lopez is talking about the topic for "Imagine That Art Contest" held by Flint Energies.

"I kind of just entered because it kind of seemed fun and I just wanted to try something new with myself," says Lopez.

An eye opening experience that opened more doors to new topics for her.

"When you look at it, its not just farms and animals. Its a lot more than that and a lot of work goes into it," says Lopez.

Lopez placed 1st in the contest for her category.

The Peach County school had 7th graders get 1st and 2nd place, and another 8th grader got 2nd place all in their categories.

"We offer this contest to any middle schooler in 6th, 7th, or 8th grade within our 17 County service area," says Blair Brown from Flint Energies.

Students created a drawing showing the importance of agriculture and what it brings to their life.

What stuck out about the middle schoolers' work...

"These students really expressed their interest with not only what they do in school with FFA, but also how agriculture has impacted their lives throughout how they live," says Brown.

A chance some students took that not only boasted their art skills but also boosted their self esteem.

"I honestly feel very proud of myself because its a big accomplishment," says Lopez.