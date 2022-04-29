School of the Week: GMC Prep School

Mark Weaver, GMC's fine arts director, says he's proud of the hard work and dedication staff and students put into the competition.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville prep school has a reason to cheer for something special...

The energy is high at GMC Prep School because they're celebrating winning a state literary competition. It was sponsored by the Georgia High School Association.

Mark Weaver, GMC's fine arts director, says he's super proud of all the hard work and dedication the staff and the students put into the competition.

"It's in a format of a track meet, which means each event can place and win a state championship individually, but all of those placements at the end of the day go together to create the team champion, which is now what we have won," explained Weaver.

They also won seven individual titles in best boys quartet, girls trio, and best boys and girl solo singing competition, just to name a few. If that wasn't enough, they've won the championship for seven years in a row.

"We practiced a lot every day during enrichment -- our eighth period -- we practiced for quartet and duo for the literary. Sometimes we met on weekends for practice if we felt the need, but it definitely was a lot of preparation. It's all worth it," said third year student, Wyatt Baugh.

While GMC Prep is excited, they know they have a standard to uphold.

"The pressure does tend to build each year, the expectation of winning. The first win is great. The fifth year is fantastic and now it is an expectation, which is hard to live up to because there are so many great schools out there," said Weaver.

"We have a strong team and I definitely think we can do the same next year," said Baugh.