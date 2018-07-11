Every Wednesday, men from the Warner Robins Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity mentor middle school students about manhood.

The program happens at Huntington Middle School, which makes them our school of the week.

Tying a tie is one of the lessons these students learn each week from their mentoring program.

Seventh grader Delvin Williams says he looks forward to it.

"It just teaches me how to do grown up things, and how manhood, you could just evolve to the next level," Williams said.

Omega Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated President Paul Jenkins says the goal is to teach boys how to become men.

"The Omega Mentoring Program started here about five years ago, and what we do is we come in and share with young kids to try to advance their personal skills," Jenkins said.

They teach proper etiquette for job interviews, how to treat people with respect, and leadership.

Jenkins said his favorite part is building the mentor/mentee relationship.

"We often hear a lot of the kids when we ask 'What are you thankful for?' and they'll say 'I'm thankful for this mentoring program' and that means a lot to us," Jenkins said.

Williams says they've made a positive impact on his life.

"I love them personally, just because they're attitude and thinks like how they talk to me, it just makes me feel good," Williams said.

The Fraternity also comes every first Monday of the month for Man Up Mondays.

They encourage students to dress for success by promoting the business attire look they'll need as adults.

