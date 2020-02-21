MACON, Ga. — Facials, manicures, pedicures, you name it -- cosmetology instructor Latonia Walker says her students can do it.

"Hair services and make up services. They can do lashes, brows, waxing. They can straighten hair, curl hair, braid hair, up-dos, buns," Walker said.

It's all offered in their 360 Salon where high school seniors like Genesis Serrano and Destiny Wright can jump-start their career goals.

"My uncle; he actually works at a hair salon and he kind of pushed me and he said, 'You should do it. It's really good money, and cosmetology, hairstyling is one of the things that will never go out,'" Serrano said.

"I'm always doing hair, my own hair. People are always asking me to do their hair, like my friends and stuff, and after I leave here I plan on finishing getting my license," Wright said.

This two-year cosmetology program gives students both high school and college credit.

"Being dual enrolled with CGTC, the certification comes from Central Georgia Tech and when they get out of school and they decide they want cosmetology, they can go to Central Georgia Tech and those are classes they won't have to repeat," Walker said.

"A technical school or private school would cost thousands of dollars, so being able to have this at-hand through a public school, it saves money, it trains you so that when you do actually go and get on the field, you're steps ahead," Serrano said.

Students offer services to the public under Walker's supervision.

Prices range from $3 to get your brows done, to $30 for a makeup job.

Wright says this experience gets her closer to owning her own salon one day.

"I've actually been thinking about doing that since I was a little kid and once I got into this program I realized it's very possible so I was like, you know what? I'm going to go for it," Wright said.

The 360 Salon is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

It's 'appointment only' in the time slots from 8:15-9:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:45 p.m.

To make an appointment, you can call Hutchings College and Career Academy at 478-779-2550 or visit their website https://salon360.setmore.com/

