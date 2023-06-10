Reporter TJ Anthony discovered how important agriculture is to a central Georgia school... and why it's our school of the week.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is up and running... along with the food and rides. A big part of the fair involves agriculture competitions.

Many schools get to show off all the livestock they've cared for.

Reporter TJ Anthony discovered how important agriculture is to a central Georgia school... and why it's our school of the week.

Rutland High School student Wendy Sanchez didn't expect to use a power tool she saw her dad using growing up and taking agriculture classes wasn't something she thought about doing until she hit high school.

"I joined it because I thought it was an easy fun class, but it's actually more than that," says Sanchez.

Now she's using the saw like a pro. She even built a pool deck that she's showing off at the Georgia National Fair, but the deck wasn't just about bragging rights.

"I did a 12 by 10 foot pool deck and I mostly did it because I have a sister with autism and she loves swimming," says Sanchez.

Sanchez is a part of many students at Rutland High School getting to show off their skills and compete at the fair, says Ag advisor Andrew Reeves.

"There's 3 categories: forestry, AG mechanics, and the horticulture side," says Reeves.

The kids win whether they get a ribbon at the fair or not... since they gain lifelong skills either way.

"These kids learn to be family, to be held responsible, and to be good leaders and learners so it goes far beyond," explained Reeves.