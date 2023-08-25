School of the week: St. Joseph's Catholic School

The stage is set for kids at St. Josephs Catholic School's theater class.

MACON, Ga. — At St. Joseph's Catholic School in Macon they brought the stage to the forefront for students that have the acting bug.

Aileen Zeigler, the school's theater teacher, loves the class and the way she can incorporate lessons from other disciplines.

"We started last year wanting to give students the opportunity to take the things they were learning in English, math and science class and put it alive on stage," says Zeigler.

"I just like the thought of entertaining people and putting on a good show," says 5th grader Yohan Constantino.

St. Joseph's is getting to do just that through the schools theater arts class, which started last school year. Constantino says he's also able to use the lessons taught in theater class throughout his other studies.

"I can use this in my other classes like when I'm presenting something I need to make sure everything is clear like all my words," says Constantino.

Zeigler says the behind the scenes work can also set the stage for lessons in other subjects - including math.

"Set design and drafting that gets us into fraction and comparisons and what is a 1/2 inch on paper if it's 1 inch in the world. Getting those measurements and numbers make sense in a different way because we're seeing them live in the world," says Zeigler.

She says while students are learning academic tools both in front and behind the camera, one of the most important lessons they're learning is confidence.