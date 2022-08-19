School of the week: Susie Dasher Elementary

This is Susie Dasher Elementary school's second year of scoring "The Kindness Grant".

DUBLIN, Ga. — This is Susie Dasher Elementary School's 2nd year of scoring "The Kindness Grant".

Some of that money is going to support their teachers and staff staff by building a nice lounge area.

"Our grant overall is a kindness initiative. It initially was an idea from our district PBIS coordinator," said principal Lakeisha Fluker.

That's short for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. After winning a kindness grant last year to spread positivity, the school is getting an extension.

"We were actually able to extend it into a second year because we did so well in the first year," said Fluker.

The grant is from the "Choose Kindness Foundation". The intent is for winning schools to spend the money on things to spread positivity for students and staff.

The school principal says a student survey on the improved environment in these halls after the first grant helped them land it again.

Initiatives similar to their random acts of kindness one helped them achieve the grant for the second year.

"We tried to do a random acts of kindness week with a whole week where we really celebrated the ways we can demonstrate kindness," said Fluker.

This year, they are honoring their educators and staff by building a nice lounge area.

"We want the wellness lounge for staff to be like the lounge 10.0. We are really trying to enhance the feel of the lounge to make it feel like its more of a spa," said Fluker.

Teacher Keshawn Hurst is looking forward to the teacher and staff sanctuary that's coming soon.

"Having a lounge where we can unwind, collaborate with each other, and come together and enjoy that means a lot to me for sure," said Hurst.

The lounge is expected to be completed in September.