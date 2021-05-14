From idea to action: Milledgeville middle school opens new school store

For years, the Communities in Schools coordinator had an idea for a school store. She finally decided to put it into action

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Milledgeville middle school has a new store, thanks to an idea that's been brewing for years. Oak Hill Middle School is this week's 'School of the Week.'

Communities in Schools site coordinator, Amber Palmer, assists Oak Hill students with tutoring and support. The store started as an idea she's been sitting on for three years that was recently brought to life.

"I provided a Google Form for all of the students with five or six different names because I wanted them to be a part of it, and the students voted on what they wanted the name to be," said Palmer. "And Oak Hill Hub was the winner."

Once she had the name, she took her business plan for the store to principal Daymond Ray.

"She came back to me with the product, the teachers, the time and the name, and the only thing I had to do was find the location," recalled Ray.

They set up the Oak Hill Hub in a room in the media center. Palmer asked for advice from students, like 7th grader Jared Mundie.

"She was asking me, 'What stuff should she sell?' And I was like she should do sports stuff cause a lot of boys come in about some sports stuff," said Mundie.

But the store offers more than just sports-themed items, of course.

"A lot of girls items, like hair products and lip glosses and fuzzy pens, and then I have some stuff for boys. I have some sports-themed stuff and I actually had some little cologne sprays... those sold immediately, they all loved them. Sorry teachers," said Palmer.

All the times are $5 or less. Palmer uses the profits to buy more fun trinkets and supplies for the store.

"She's put more and more stuff, I'm like 'Mrs. Palmer, by the time you get all the stuff in here the room's going to be packed!' So, like when she brings more stuff, people just keep coming and coming," said Mundie.

Palmer opens the store every Friday, but by popular demand, she opens it on other days when requested. She also accepts "Braves Bucks," which students get from their teachers as rewards for positive behavior.