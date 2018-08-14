Mikayla Leverette dreams of being a large animal veterinarian.

"Well, I'm not really a cat person or like reptiles, so I'd much rather deal with horses and cows and sheep," Leverette said.

She's at the right school to pursue that dream.

She's the president of Rutland's Future Farmers of America Chapter, alongside vice president Ariel Lawson.

Both of them take care of heifers in the school's cow pen.

"We'll round them all up and we'll get them in the smaller black pen, and we use it as a catch pen and there we halter them," Lawson said.

"Everyday, it pretty much consists of just coming out here walking, brushing and feeding them," Leverette said.

Last year, the agriculture program began in middle school. This year, agriculture lessons are incorporated in the school zone's four elementary schools' science and math classes.

Bibb County Career Technical & Agricultural Education executive director Cassandra Washington says an early start helps kids figure out their pathway sooner.

"We want kids to understand that there are multiple careers in the industry of agriculture. We don't want them to just think just about farming...business, it's ag mechanics. There are so many opportunities," Washington said.

The school has a chicken coop, goats, and landscape fixtures with plants.

Assistant principal Wendy Pooler says the program gives some students a better chance at success.

"Students who maybe aren't as successful in other areas thrive because they're actually caring for that animal. They're actually providing sustenance for that animal. They're actually being able to be successful in an area that normally they wouldn't be exposed to," Pooler said.

Northeast High School in Bibb County also has an agricultural program that focuses on landscaping.

