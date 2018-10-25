If you had a chance to learn beekeeping at school, would you?

Well, Rutland Middle School gives its students the opportunity, which makes them our school of the week!

Seventh grader Mallory Smith says when she first started beekeeping, it was scary.

"At first, when we first came here it was actually kind of scary and I was nervous because I didn't want to get stung," Smith said.

Now, Smith and her fellow bee-teammates know exactly how to handle them.

Andrew Butterworth said the first thing they learned was how to use a smoker.

"You come up to the bees, smoke them, and then they'll start to calm down and give you room to work," Butterworth said.

He said they also learn about the types of bees, how they work and how to harvest honey.

Their teacher Eric Thompson said they learn much more.

"They definitely are learning the skills of one person being in charge, and then being able to function well, but that collaboration...that goes on. Even though, there is one queen bee, all the worker bees are helping each other at all times," Thompson said.

Rutland Middle School has three hives and about a dozen students on the beeteam. They meet with the bees weekly and seventh grader Camryn Bass gets excited every time.

"You see so many bees and then you pick up the thing, and it's like 'Oh my goodness! So many bees!' and picking it up and seeing all the bees all over you it's like oh my goodness no! Bees," Bass said.

Thompson said they're planning on adding another hive in spring, but that one will be indoors.

The project is funded mostly by a Lowe's Toolbox of Education grant.

