2nd-graders at Turner Woods Elementary blend writing with new media

Students wrote a research paper on an animal, then produced their own digital segment to help highlight their paper.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAY, Ga. — It's that time again! We are highlighting our latest school of the week, Turner Woods Elementary.

The Jones County school recently threw a publishing party for a writing and digital project their second graders did where they mixed their writing skills and creativity together.

Students wrote a research paper on an animal, then produced their own digital segment to help highlight their paper. The point was to mix traditional writing and research with the creativity of the ever-changing digital world we live in today.

Media specialist Laura Dixon started the program three years ago.

"After they've completed the writing process and finalize their paper, they come to the media center and use green screen technology to create videos. They completely direct what they want the videos to look like," explained Dixon.

As for students like Virginia Horkan, it was a memorable moment.

"There was a lot of things that we got to do and it was special because nobody else got to do it," said Horkan.

Once both the writing and the digital projects were finished, the students were partying like real deal publishers at their very own publishing party.

"This is what they do for authors when they write a book. They get to be celebrated and they get to have that final paper and video and share it with their family, and people can ask for autographs and take copies of their work with them," said Dixon.