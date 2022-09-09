School of the week: Twiggs County High School brings back certified nursing assistant program

Twiggs County high school is aiming to help students secure good grades and a good future.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs County High School is aiming to help students secure good grades and a good future.

Twiggs County High School lost its certified nursing assistant program because of low student enrollment but Twiggs County Superintendent Mack Bullard knew it was something he wanted bring back.

"It was really important for those programs to be revived because we know in the state of Georgia that medical professions are at the top of the list in terms of the careers coming in the 2000s," said Bullard.

So students, like aspiring nurse Mariah Shine, can start learning those skills she'll need in the work force.

When she found out the program was gone years ago, she felt its loss.

"I was devastated because I knew I wanted to do this and I thought I wouldn't have this opportunity anymore," said Shine.

Then when it came back...

"I knew instantly I had to enroll! I knew that's what I wanted," said Shine.

Now she can continue working on that goal since the program is back in Twiggs.

"I wanted for students to know it was accessible and they can do it right here in Twiggs county," said Bullard.

After the program, students must take a state evaluation and a written exam to get the certification.

Twiggs County High School's drive to set up students for success in life and set them up for a job in health care right after graduation is why we are celebrating them as this weeks school of the week!