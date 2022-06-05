School of the Week: Twiggs County High's JROTC program gets top marks

The school is saluting its JROTC program for not only making top marks, but for putting the program on the map worldwide.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — It's Friday, which means we are celebrating a Central Georgia doing amazing things...

This week, it's Twiggs County High and their JROTC program, which just exceeded standards worldwide for an inspection that happens once every three years.

"We are celebrating because we recently made 'exceeds standards' on our evaluation last quarter," said Terica Bond.

Lt. Col. John Terry, the head of the program, says he's proud of his cadets because inspection covers six major areas and sub areas. Inspectors look at topics ranging from cadet grooming and finances to the unit's inventories.

He says they spent five months preparing for the inspection, which lasted just one day.

"A lot of work and preparation... we have been prepping for months before the actual inspection. We stayed after school, worked during class times, homeroom. We always were preparing," said Terica Bond.

"Our unit has never exceeded standards before on an inspection, so that's awesome. I call my cadets the 'GOATS' [greatest of all time]," said Terry.