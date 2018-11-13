Twiggs County High School students who want to get a head start in pursuing a career in medicine have the opportunity through their certified nursing course.

Senior Jada Daniel practices taking her classmate's blood pressure during class.

"Is it okay if I take it again?" Daniel said.

She says it's a step towards her future goals.

"I want to be a cardiologist, so I felt that taking this class would be a stepping stone for me," Daniel said.

It's the first year Twiggs County Schools has partnered with Central Georgia Technical College to offer juniors and seniors this dual enrollment course.

They get high school and technical degree credit at the same time.

"We teach the nurse aid course for them to learn personal care skills, activity of daily living skills and ways to interact with their parents," Nurse Aid Instructor Crystal McChargue said.

She says it exposes the students to medical job opportunities before college.

School Nurse Annie Hutchinson says the experience helps the students mature.

"I think compassion is really the number one thing they have learned," Hutchinson said.

It's all to prepare them for the CNA exam next month.

Once the students pass the exam in December, they'll be certified to work in the state of Georgia before graduating high school.

