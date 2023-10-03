School's almost here! School Supply Giveaway in Warner Robins helps families prepare

The Nece Hopson Memorial Foundation hosted the event at Deloris Toliver Park.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It may be the dog days of summer, but the school bell will start ringing before we know it!

Different churches, leaders, and organizations are starting to help students prepare.

In Warner Robins, families came out to enjoy some fun in the sun with an annual school supply giveaway.

The Nece Hopson Memorial Foundation hosted the event at Deloris Toliver Park.

School supplies weren't the only thing students could grab! there was also free food, ice cream, personal hygiene bags, and other resources were given out as well.

"We give them food, and not only that we give them supplies to go back to school. Then we give them love, which is most important...and the encouragement to continue to grow and continue to be a blessing to the community. That's our role and that's why we enjoy doing it every year," said Event Coordinator Michael Holmes.

It was a day for family and fun as kids took full advantage of all the park activities and were very thankful for the supplies.