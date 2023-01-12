LIST: Schools afternoon activities canceled because of severe weather in Central Georgia

13WMAZ will continue to update as more schools send out notices.

MACON, Ga. — Severe storms are on the way to many Central Georgia counties. In light of this, many school systems in the area our releasing early or canceling after school programs.

This is a list of the ones we know of so far. 13WMAZ will continue to update it as more schools send out notices.

The 13WMAZ weather team says beginning at 1 p.m., we'll begin to see isolated storms fire in central Georgia out ahead of the main line of storms. These storms will be capable of producing brief tornadoes as they come through central Georgia. Not everyone will see one of these storms as they will be isolated in nature.

However, by 4 p.m., the isolated storms will being to lift away and the main line of storms will being to push into central Georgia from the northwest. It will take from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. to move to the southeast of our area. The primary threat as these storms come through will be damaging winds.

Bibb County Schools:

Via twitter the school system says they are canceling all after school activities and programs out of "an abundance of caution." They say parents should be prepared to pick their kids up from school at dismissal time.

Crawford County Schools:

The school system says all after school programs will be cancelled due to weather and will resume Tuesday, January 17 according to a post on their Facebook page.

Washington County School System:

The school system will be releasing students 30 minutes early, according to a post on their Facebook page. Car riders can be picked up at all campuses beginning at 2:30 PM. Bus riders should anticipate arriving home a little early depending on traffic and weather conditions.