Schools delayed or closed due to severe weather in Central Georgia

MONROE, Ga. — At least two Central Georgia schools are delaying starts or closing their doors on Monday after a severe storm had made its way through the area.

In Bibb County, school will continue on as normal according to Chief Commutations Officer Stephanie Hartley.

She says the district will continue to monitor the forecast and make changes as needed.

In Monroe County, schools will have a delayed start schedule, according to a tweet from Mary Persons High School's twitter.

Staff will report to school at 9 a.m. and school will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The district asks that everyone use caution when driving on the roads Monday morning.

In Baldwin County, the school district says none of their facilities were damaged during the weekend storms and will move forward with a normal school schedule.

In a Facebook post, they say students who cannot attend school because of damage or road closured will get an excused absence.

They say the school district is monitoring changes.

In Lamar County, many roads throughout the county have been flooded.

Schools in Lamar County will be closed on Monday for all students and staff, according to a Facebook post.

In Upson County, school will be delayed by two hours according to their Facebook.

They say they will notify parents of anything changes.