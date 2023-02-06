School is out, and summer camps are in for Central Georgia

When summer is in session, some kids miss out on regular meals, learning, and structure.

MACON, Ga. — When summer is in session, kids may miss out on regular meals, learning, and structure.

"You see your friends from back then and they're locked up," says Asia Howard.

As a graduating senior from Bibb's Westside High School, Howard says that moving through Middle and High school, she didn't want to fit any stereotypes.

"I chose to be on top of my A game and prove everybody wrong. That I could be different I could graduate from high school and I could go to college," says Howard.

So far in 2023, Macon has seen a little over 21 homicides. Of that number, 9 are under age 25. Howard says says she knows in the summer. idle time can add up to trouble.

"Summertime everybody is out of school. They don't have a time period to be anywhere so they're free to do anything they want," says Howard.

"We want to make sure our doors are open when those school doors are closed," says Phillip Bryant the President of The Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia.

Bryant says the club offers a safe space for kids to come so they can stay active during the summer months. He says they make sure it's fun, but academics also pay a part.

"We focus specifically on learning loss recovery to make sure kids don't lose what they learn during the school year," says Bryant.

He says kids can expect to sharpen their math and writing skills throughout the summer.

"100% of our club members who are high school seniors have all graduated on time," says Bryant.

Included in that 100% is Howard. She's heading to Fort Valley State University to pursue a major in business management. College wasn't something on her mind until she got more familiar with it through the club's college tours.

"At first, I didn't want to go to college. I was 'college is not for me, I'd rather go to trade school'," says Howard.