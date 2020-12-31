SE Georgia woman survives 95 days in two hospitals, rehab centers battling COVID-19

Doctors put the 49-year-old mother of four in a medically-induced coma for 30 days and on a ventilator for 40 days.

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. — A southeast Georgia woman is back at home after 95 days in two hospitals and two rehabilitation centers following her battle with COVID-19.

The mother of four has quite the harrowing tale of survival and recovery.

"Before Sept. 27, which is the day I entered the hospital, I was in pretty much perfect health," Lisa Martin said.

49-year-old Lisa Martin and her husband Jeff Martin both tested positive for COVID-19. This led Martin to the fight of her life.

"I finally just told Jeff, 'My lungs just hurt so bad,' and I said, 'I've got to go to the ER.' When I went to the ER, I thought I was going to be there for a couple of hours," Martin said.

Lisa Martin didn't spend hours or even a few days in the hospital. Doctors put her in a medically-induced coma for 30 days and on a ventilator for 40 days.

"The machine couldn't keep up with her oxygen needs," said Jeff Martin. "When I got into the room, her eyes were open and fixed, and the doctors said they didn't think she was going to make it."

"Almost three-and-a-half months of my life, it's kind of like amnesia. I don't remember," Lisa Martin said.

Martin had a stroke while in her coma and couldn't speak or move when she came out of it.

"I had to relearn how to walk, talk, swallow, eat," she said.

She did all of those things and more. Strangers posted their support on this Facebook page along the way.

"We live in a wonderful country, and there's a lot of good in this world," Jeff Martin said.

"I have to wear oxygen 24 hours a day, and I have to walk with a walker or a wheelchair for long distances," Lisa Martin said. "The doctors think I should make a full recovery."

Lisa's family believes her recovery is nothing short of a miracle with a homecoming no one expected.